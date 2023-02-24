Who are the Institutional Holders in Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $133.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $129.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $128.67, the stock is -1.07% and -0.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 7.56% off its SMA200. YUM registered 3.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.17%.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.75%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $35.94B and $6.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.17 and Fwd P/E is 21.72. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.76% and -3.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (71.00%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Yum! Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.00M, and float is at 277.20M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs David W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W sold 4,259 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $128.52 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31715.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M (Director) sold a total of 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $118.30 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1233.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Russell David Eric (Vice President, Controller) disposed off 4,454 shares at an average price of $118.52 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 17,266 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.57% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 11.17% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 2.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.