Who is the Top Investor In IonQ Inc. (IONQ)?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is 38.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $16.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is -2.90% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.93% off its SMA200. IONQ registered -67.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.66%.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.42%, and is -15.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.24% and -71.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.80% this year

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.30M, and float is at 175.36M with Short Float at 10.04%.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman Peter Hume, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Chapman Peter Hume sold 7,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $32357.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

IonQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Babinski Laurie A. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 5,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $4.43 per share for $23032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Kramer Thomas G. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,079 shares at an average price of $4.43 for $13640.0. The insider now directly holds 824,232 shares of IonQ Inc. (IONQ).