Who is the Top Investor In Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is 11.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.17 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $25.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.73, the stock is -9.87% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. RVLV registered -52.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.83%.

The stock witnessed a -6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.04%, and is -9.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1078 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.03 and Fwd P/E is 29.55. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.61% and -58.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.70%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.33M, and float is at 40.48M with Short Float at 25.42%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karanikolas Michael, the company’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $52.81 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revolve Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that MMMK Development, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 66,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $52.81 per share for $3.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Mente Michael (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 66,211 shares at an average price of $52.81 for $3.5 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Who are the competitors?

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -67.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.