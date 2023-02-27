Analysts suggest HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) could spike 30.07% in a year

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is -2.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.14 and a high of $66.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.07% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.45% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.35, the stock is -7.49% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing -5.61% at the moment leaves the stock -4.36% off its SMA200. DINO registered 65.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.98%.

The stock witnessed a -12.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.26%, and is -6.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has around 4208 employees, a market worth around $10.71B and $34.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.79% and -23.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.00% this year.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.39M, and float is at 154.13M with Short Float at 4.17%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEE JAMES H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEE JAMES H sold 4,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $50.64 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57101.0 shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Holding Carol Orme (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $48.20 per share for $241.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40.82 million shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Jennings Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 45,500 shares at an average price of $63.46 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 242,999 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 44.26% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 19.82% higher over the same period. ConocoPhillips (COP) is 23.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.