BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) is 4.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIGC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18%.

Currently trading at $9.15, the stock is -21.96% and -11.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing -19.24% at the moment leaves the stock -35.01% off its SMA200. BIGC registered -60.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.86%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.41%, and is -18.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has around 1337 employees, a market worth around $834.75M and $271.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 397.83. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.14% and -65.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.30% this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.51M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 5.45%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaloustian Robert,the company’sChief Services Officer. SEC filings show that Kaloustian Robert sold 3,672 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $10.56 per share for a total of $38759.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47001.0 shares.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that EGGERTON LISA (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 13,911 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $17.08 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the BIGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Alvarez Robert (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,110 shares at an average price of $20.58 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 189,354 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -35.44% down over the past 12 months. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is -14.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.