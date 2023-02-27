Check out this: The Boeing Company (BA) could be on the verge of a big rally

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is 4.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.02 and a high of $221.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $208.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.98% off its average median price target of $235.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.08% off the consensus price target high of $261.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 0.92% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.15, the stock is -6.34% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.65 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 21.72% off its SMA200. BA registered 0.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.12%.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.87%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 156000 employees, a market worth around $124.51B and $66.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.84. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.32% and -10.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boeing Company (BA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.60M, and float is at 595.36M with Short Float at 1.44%.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALHOUN DAVID L,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $158.88 per share for a total of $3.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

The Boeing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M (Director) bought a total of 1,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $157.09 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2917.0 shares of the BA stock.

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 8.00% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 21.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.