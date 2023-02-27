Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) down -10.60% since start of the year

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) is -10.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNXA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -21.03% and -15.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.78 million and changing 49.43% at the moment leaves the stock -87.90% off its SMA200. CNXA registered -98.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.03%.

The stock witnessed a -27.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.73%, and is -12.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.34% over the week and 29.40% over the month.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $2.65M and $15.64M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.96% and -98.63% from its 52-week high.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.66M, and float is at 8.22M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BitNile Holdings, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $3968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 70,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $0.88 per share for $61723.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the CNXA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 39,990 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $40082.0. The insider now directly holds 1,340,010 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA).