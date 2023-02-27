Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 42.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 36.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 9.04% and 22.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.88 million and changing 27.50% at the moment leaves the stock -24.05% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -23.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.09%.

The stock witnessed a 14.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.25%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $202.80M and $55.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.42% and -62.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.60% this year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.39M, and float is at 90.45M with Short Float at 18.77%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuten Scott,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $2.21 per share for a total of $22105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $2.14 per share for $21394.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.63 for $16331.0. The insider now directly holds 424,136 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).