Is AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) a good stock to buy now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is 7.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $13.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -3.80% and 0.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.69 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -12.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.48%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.84%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and -$1116.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.95. Distance from 52-week low is 52.05% and -18.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 286.60% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 574.70M, and float is at 571.96M with Short Float at 6.57%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pollack Kenneth L.,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pollack Kenneth L. sold 10,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $11.34 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -23.34% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -16.29% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -9.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.