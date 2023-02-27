Is DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) a good stock to buy now?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is 59.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $25.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $23.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.13% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -39.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.19, the stock is 6.55% and 26.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.54 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 24.48% off its SMA200. DKNG registered -7.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.24%.

The stock witnessed a 25.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.83%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -61.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.18% and -27.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.10%).

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 449.22M, and float is at 435.73M with Short Float at 7.73%.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dodge R Stanton,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Dodge R Stanton sold 177,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $18.84 per share for a total of $3.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Park Jason (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 179,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $19.72 per share for $3.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the DKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Park Jason (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 112,575 shares at an average price of $20.23 for $2.28 million. The insider now directly holds 786,539 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).