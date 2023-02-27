Lyft Inc. (LYFT) down -7.44% since start of the year

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -7.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $40.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is -27.33% and -21.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.71 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -28.93% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -72.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.72%.

The stock witnessed a -35.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.69%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 5064 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $4.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.22. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.59% and -74.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Hold”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 33 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.48M, and float is at 317.44M with Short Float at 13.41%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilderotter Mary Agnes,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $16.65 per share for a total of $30403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36904.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) sold a total of 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $10.87 per share for $19854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38730.0 shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Sverchek Kristin (President of Business Affairs) disposed off 18,885 shares at an average price of $20.05 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 194,538 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).