MetLife Inc. (MET) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.41 and a high of $77.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $70.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.18% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.9% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.84, the stock is 0.42% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. MET registered 5.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.78%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.60%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $55.38B and $69.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.13% and -7.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 795.80M, and float is at 664.81M with Short Float at 1.12%.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PODLOGAR SUSAN M,the company’sEVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that PODLOGAR SUSAN M sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $71.91 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46193.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Khalaf Michel (President & CEO) sold a total of 57,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $72.49 per share for $4.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Goulart Steven J (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 29,401 shares at an average price of $71.88 for $2.11 million. The insider now directly holds 273,310 shares of MetLife Inc. (MET).

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -4.12% down over the past 12 months and The Cigna Group (CI) that is 30.49% higher over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -63.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.