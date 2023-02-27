Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Is Up 3.09% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 3.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $29.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.82% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -13.77% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is -3.27% and -1.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.97 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 9.50% off its SMA200. PINS registered 7.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.96%.

The stock witnessed a -4.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.16%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $17.44B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.70. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.08% and -14.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.48M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gavini Naveen,the company’sSVP, Products. SEC filings show that Gavini Naveen sold 52,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $24.80 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $26.31 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Sharp Evan (Director) disposed off 54,884 shares at an average price of $26.30 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).