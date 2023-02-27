Positives for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) as stock gains in recent trading

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -13.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -14.14% and -11.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.82% off its SMA200. IAG registered -28.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.50%.

The stock witnessed a -21.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.13%, and is -9.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $958.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.45% and -40.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.00% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.60M, and float is at 477.96M with Short Float at 1.19%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 37.14% up over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is -13.59% lower over the same period.