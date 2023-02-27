Roku Inc. (ROKU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is 53.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.26 and a high of $141.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $66.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.14% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.39% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -74.03% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.65, the stock is 2.62% and 19.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.06 million and changing -6.20% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. ROKU registered -47.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.22%.

The stock witnessed a 20.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.25%, and is -11.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $9.36B and $3.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.75% and -55.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.70%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.40% this year.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.68M, and float is at 121.47M with Short Float at 8.82%.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAY STEPHEN H,the company’sSVP General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that KAY STEPHEN H sold 2,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78527.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Fuchsberg Gilbert (SVP, Corporate Development) sold a total of 2,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $59.16 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32645.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Ozgen Mustafa (President, Devices) disposed off 8,970 shares at an average price of $56.46 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 16,860 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is -14.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.