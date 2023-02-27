Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is 23.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.37 and a high of $19.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $21.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.24% off the consensus price target high of $36.03 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 2.77% higher than the price target low of $18.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.57, the stock is 6.74% and 13.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.53 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 24.34% off its SMA200. STLA registered -8.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.88%.

The stock witnessed a 15.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.67%, and is 3.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has around 281595 employees, a market worth around $56.46B and $164.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.39. Distance from 52-week low is 54.53% and -8.44% from its 52-week high.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.21B, and float is at 2.16B with Short Float at 0.82%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -22.70% down over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is -15.52% lower over the same period. Ford Motor Company (F) is -26.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.