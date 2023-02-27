The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.06% Upside

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.35 and a high of $93.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $78.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.06% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -8.92% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.60, the stock is 1.87% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.47 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 10.26% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -2.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.93%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.81%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 35200 employees, a market worth around $147.42B and $22.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.00 and Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.80% and -13.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.89B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 0.71%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruffel Charles A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ruffel Charles A. sold 5,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $80.88 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12073.0 shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Schwab Charles R. (Co-Chairman) sold a total of 28,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $80.65 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59.91 million shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, HERRINGER FRANK C (Director) disposed off 9,139 shares at an average price of $80.87 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 157,026 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -25.99% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 4.44% higher over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -6.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.