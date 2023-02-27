These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is 11.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $40.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.59, the stock is -5.15% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.33 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -35.26% off its SMA200. SG registered -60.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.30%.

The stock witnessed a 0.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.10%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.51% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 4877 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $448.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.79% and -76.08% from its 52-week high.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.40M, and float is at 94.59M with Short Float at 10.11%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gemperle Adrienne,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Gemperle Adrienne sold 5,399 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $9.14 per share for a total of $49347.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that McPhail James (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 7,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $9.83 per share for $69469.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Carr Chris (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,804 shares at an average price of $9.83 for $57053.0. The insider now directly holds 152,616 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 3.35% up over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is 2.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.