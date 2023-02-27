These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for United States Steel Corporation (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is 12.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $39.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $28.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -104.12% lower than the price target low of $13.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.27, the stock is -1.95% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 20.76% off its SMA200. X registered 20.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.55%.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.36%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 22740 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $21.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.17 and Fwd P/E is 15.75. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.27% and -27.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.40M, and float is at 223.70M with Short Float at 8.24%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jaycox Kenneth E,the company’sSVP & Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Jaycox Kenneth E sold 6,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79637.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Buckiso Scott D (SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR) sold a total of 55,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $25.00 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85801.0 shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Grewal Manpreet (VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 3,505 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 23,913 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 37.76% up over the past 12 months.