Things appear to be looking up for Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.72 and a high of $189.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVX stock was last observed hovering at around $161.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $195.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.46% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -0.88% lower than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.41, the stock is -4.59% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -1.91% off its SMA200. CVX registered 19.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $Simplify Exchange Traded Funds and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $VanEck Environmental Services E.

The stock witnessed a -9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.63%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has around 12492 employees, a market worth around $313.11B and $235.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.30% and -14.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.60% this year.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.75%.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Chevron Corporation (CVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORRIS RHONDA J,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that MORRIS RHONDA J sold 19,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $170.00 per share for a total of $3.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3967.0 shares.

Chevron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 37,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $182.31 per share for $6.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,900 shares at an average price of $181.77 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 44.26% higher over the past 12 months. Shell plc (SHEL) is 15.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.