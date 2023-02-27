Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Track to Reach $6.00 in a Year

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 48.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $7.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -68.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is -3.97% and 16.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.4 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 64.49% off its SMA200. RIG registered 93.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.94%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.04%, and is -9.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5340 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $2.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.95% and -12.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 726.00M, and float is at 669.76M with Short Float at 19.06%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tonnel David A,the company’sSVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Tonnel David A sold 24,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Adamson Keelan (PRESIDENT AND COO) sold a total of 50,026 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $7.15 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Tonnel David A (SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 43,668 shares at an average price of $6.94 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 233,399 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 21.04% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 1.34% higher over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is 23.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.