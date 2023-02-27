What should you know before buying stock in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is 12.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $9.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $13.86 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 22.46% higher than the price target low of $6.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is -13.35% and -5.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.25 million and changing -11.28% at the moment leaves the stock -21.84% off its SMA200. TV registered -50.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.29%.

The stock witnessed a -12.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.75%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 37463 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $4.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 70.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.19% and -57.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 578.90% this year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.91M, and float is at 365.96M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -31.24% lower over the same period. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is 22.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.