Why PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.78, the stock is 0.94% and -0.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.77 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 17.50% off its SMA200. PCG registered 45.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.50%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.37%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $37.67B and $21.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.76 and Fwd P/E is 11.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.69% and -4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.47B, and float is at 2.24B with Short Float at 3.64%.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PG&E Fire Victim Trust,the company’sFormer 10% owner. SEC filings show that PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $15.26 per share for a total of $915.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187.74 million shares.

PG&E Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that PG&E Fire Victim Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 60,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $15.13 per share for $908.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 247.74 million shares of the PCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, PG&E Fire Victim Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 35,000,000 shares at an average price of $14.77 for $516.95 million. The insider now directly holds 307,743,590 shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG).

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 0.83% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 2.74% higher over the same period. Eversource Energy (ES) is -2.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.