Will Guardant Health Inc. (GH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 6.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.63 and a high of $77.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $25.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.02% off its average median price target of $58.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.91% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 19.78% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.88, the stock is -1.77% and -5.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 11.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.15% off its SMA200. GH registered -51.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.64%.

The stock witnessed a -8.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.59%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $430.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.26% and -62.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.52M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 5.66%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalia Kumud,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Kalia Kumud sold 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $51.87 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20135.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Kalia Kumud (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $51.39 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18530.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Merrill Amelia (SVP, People) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $54.32 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 20,208 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).