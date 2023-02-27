Will Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is -2.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.20 and a high of $23.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.9% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.53, the stock is -6.51% and -6.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 0.41% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -17.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.96%.

The stock witnessed a -2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.65%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8611 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $6.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.80% and -26.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.30% this year.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.90M, and float is at 367.07M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $18.11 per share for a total of $14.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45.42 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,367,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $18.42 per share for $43.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46.21 million shares of the IVZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 2,374,019 shares at an average price of $18.10 for $42.97 million. The insider now directly holds 48,573,043 shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 4.44% up over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is -6.70% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is 6.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.