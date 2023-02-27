Will Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $16.59, the stock is -9.60% and -12.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -20.82% off its SMA200. NOVA registered 10.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.77%.

The stock witnessed a -11.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.20%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 1170 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $557.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.04% and -47.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.92M, and float is at 105.32M with Short Float at 23.12%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DuBose Arthur. SEC filings show that DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $27.34 per share for a total of $8939.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2146.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Berger William Jsold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $30.04 per share for $4.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Hultberg Kelsey () disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $56000.0. The insider now directly holds 15,493 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 15.56% higher over the past 12 months.