XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -15.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $36.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is -15.57% and -16.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.74 million and changing -7.18% at the moment leaves the stock -48.29% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -75.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.97%.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.49%, and is -13.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $7.81B and $4.38B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.92% and -77.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 859.08M, and float is at 669.58M with Short Float at 7.28%.