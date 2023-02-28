ACAD Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Now

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is 21.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is 1.17% and 8.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 17.73% off its SMA200. ACAD registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.20%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.33%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $511.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.50% and -30.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.85M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 5.01%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS STEPHEN,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that DAVIS STEPHEN sold 3,851 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $18.78 per share for a total of $72322.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91727.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that KIM AUSTIN D. (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 803 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $18.78 per share for $15080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20108.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Schneyer Mark C. (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 577 shares at an average price of $18.78 for $10836.0. The insider now directly holds 4,118 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.25% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is -48.70% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -1.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.