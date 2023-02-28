American Well Corporation (AMWL) Is Up 2.47% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is -22.96% and -18.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -25.77% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -30.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.30%.

The stock witnessed a -22.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.08%, and is -23.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1123 employees, a market worth around $827.60M and $277.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.08% and -46.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.83M, and float is at 187.68M with Short Float at 6.17%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Ido,the company’sChairman, co-CEO. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Ido sold 10,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $3.88 per share for a total of $41348.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Schoenberg Roy (President, co-CEO) sold a total of 7,411 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $3.88 per share for $28787.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.28 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Knight Kurt (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,234 shares at an average price of $3.88 for $24215.0. The insider now directly holds 1,424,940 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -15.08% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -38.05% lower over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is 32.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.