Analysts suggest Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) could spike 43.8% in a year

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is 9.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULCC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 13.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is -7.15% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -2.31% off its SMA200. ULCC registered -13.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.49%.

The stock witnessed a -9.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.04%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has around 6470 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $3.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.99. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.24% and -26.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.80% this year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.81M, and float is at 215.02M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shurz Daniel M.,the company’sSr. Vice President, Commercial. SEC filings show that Shurz Daniel M. sold 24,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38959.0 shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Filene Jacob F. (Sr. Vice President, Customers) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77122.0 shares of the ULCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Wetzel Josh A (VP & CAO) disposed off 1,250 shares at an average price of $13.92 for $17401.0. The insider now directly holds 779 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC).