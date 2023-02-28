Are we looking at the next big move in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -4.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.88% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is -11.87% and -8.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -28.20% off its SMA200. HPP registered -62.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.78%, and is -8.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 885 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.64% and -67.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.90M, and float is at 137.00M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLEMAN VICTOR J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that COLEMAN VICTOR J bought 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $10.63 per share for a total of $98859.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that LAMMAS MARK T (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $11.11 per share for $55550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Suazo Arthur X. (EVP, Leasing) acquired 4,347 shares at an average price of $11.11 for $48295.0. The insider now directly holds 77,102 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -1.20% down over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -53.35% lower over the same period. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is 1.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.