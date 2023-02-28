Are we looking at the next big move in SkyWest Inc. (SKYW)?

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is 15.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.76 and a high of $33.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKYW stock was last observed hovering at around $19.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -35.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is -4.17% and 1.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.33% off its SMA200. SKYW registered -33.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.66.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.99%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) has around 13582 employees, a market worth around $970.39M and $3.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.18 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.66% and -43.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.70% this year.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 49.50M with Short Float at 3.42%.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WELCH JAMES L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WELCH JAMES L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $18.95 per share for a total of $37900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55435.0 shares.

SkyWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that SIMMONS ROBERT J (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 7,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $24.67 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62283.0 shares of the SKYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, ATKIN JERRY C (Director) acquired 55,000 shares at an average price of $25.33 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 270,903 shares of SkyWest Inc. (SKYW).

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -6.17% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -14.73% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -24.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.