Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) is 27.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.86 and a high of $321.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $162.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.07%.

Currently trading at $164.62, the stock is -4.10% and 8.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -11.93% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -45.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$310.66.

The stock witnessed a 3.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.22%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $44.29B and $3.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.91. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.59% and -48.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.17M, and float is at 146.14M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 1445 insider transactions have happened at Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1,433 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael,the company’sCo-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $162.81 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $162.81 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Cannon-Brookes Michael (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $169.63 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 223,964 shares of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 31.94% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -51.23% lower over the same period.