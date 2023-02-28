Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) is 16.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.69 and a high of $30.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.26% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.12% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.66, the stock is 1.40% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 35.18% off its SMA200. AVTA registered 54.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.68%.

The stock witnessed a 8.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.01%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $666.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 463.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.17. Distance from 52-week low is 89.04% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantax Inc. (AVTA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avantax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.50% this year.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.01M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Avantax Inc. (AVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times.

Avantax Inc. (AVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -32.27% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -17.00% lower over the same period.