Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is 0.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.87 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.35% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.31, the stock is -7.58% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -18.91% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -31.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.60%.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.25%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.76 and Fwd P/E is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.11% and -35.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.62M, and float is at 168.98M with Short Float at 5.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan Katharine A,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Keenan Katharine A sold 1,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $21.14 per share for a total of $21373.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) sold a total of 2,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $23.53 per share for $54095.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Marone Anthony F. JR (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 490 shares at an average price of $23.55 for $11537.0. The insider now directly holds 54,667 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -17.89% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -13.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.