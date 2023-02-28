Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -9.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -14.73% and -11.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -42.48% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -60.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.16%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $461.45M and $73.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.26% and -74.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.17M, and float is at 155.37M with Short Float at 10.86%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin John David,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Martin John David sold 4,841 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $2.41 per share for a total of $11684.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Shahida Darius (Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer) sold a total of 26,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $2.36 per share for $63446.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Quander Troy (SVP, Regulatory and Quality) disposed off 374 shares at an average price of $2.62 for $980.0. The insider now directly holds 172,993 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).