Check out this: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) could be on the verge of a big rally

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is -51.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -35.22% and -48.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -8.08% at the moment leaves the stock -88.08% off its SMA200. QBTS registered -92.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -42.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.07%, and is -25.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.03% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $83.32M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.42% and -94.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -214.80% this year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.26M, and float is at 60.39M with Short Float at 1.24%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEST STEVEN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $63750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54021.0 shares.