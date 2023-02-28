CNCE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Now

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) is 43.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.66 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.40, the stock is 0.43% and 18.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 43.32% off its SMA200. CNCE registered 180.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.09%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.79%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.43% over the week and 0.66% over the month.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $403.20M and $32.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 215.79% and -0.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.73M, and float is at 43.92M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stuart Nancy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Stuart Nancy sold 6,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $8.33 per share for a total of $50380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Munsie Jeffrey A (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 3,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $8.34 per share for $31375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88049.0 shares of the CNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Cassella James V (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 3,762 shares at an average price of $8.34 for $31375.0. The insider now directly holds 173,061 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 11.45% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 6.20% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 4.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.