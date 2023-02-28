Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $176.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $173.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.13% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -17.82% lower than the price target low of $148.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.38, the stock is 3.60% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 17.94% off its SMA200. ETN registered 16.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.78%.

The stock witnessed a 8.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.45%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $69.16B and $20.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.40 and Fwd P/E is 19.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.35% and -1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.10M, and float is at 396.20M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faria Joao V,the company’s below. SEC filings show that Faria Joao V sold 3,795 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $172.80 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78186.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Faria Joao V ( below.) sold a total of 2,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $171.23 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77626.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Faria Joao V ( below.) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $169.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 67,166 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 16.10% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 17.91% higher over the same period.