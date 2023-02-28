Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is 28.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.75 and a high of $141.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $82.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19%.

Currently trading at $84.06, the stock is 0.24% and 9.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -4.53% off its SMA200. ENTG registered -36.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.77%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $12.99B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.69 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.13% and -40.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.04M, and float is at 147.79M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAVES GREGORY B,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that GRAVES GREGORY B sold 8,073 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $82.19 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19703.0 shares.

Entegris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Haris Clinton M. (SVP & President, MC Division) sold a total of 11,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $87.39 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41290.0 shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) disposed off 3,691 shares at an average price of $83.72 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 33,932 shares of Entegris Inc. (ENTG).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -1.04% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 0.94% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -26.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.