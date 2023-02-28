Flex Ltd. (FLEX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FLEX Stock Is Going Next

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 7.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $25.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $23.09, the stock is -3.37% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 21.83% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 39.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.21%.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.14%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 172648 employees, a market worth around $10.48B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.41% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 452.00M, and float is at 450.23M with Short Float at 3.10%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sidelinger Rebecca,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Sidelinger Rebecca sold 11,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $23.29 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Stevens Charles K. III (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $21.69 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52380.0 shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Hartung Michael P (Group President) disposed off 12,376 shares at an average price of $21.39 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 111,105 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -6.46% down over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 46.77% higher over the same period. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is 58.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.