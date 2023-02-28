Global Payments Inc. (GPN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is 14.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.27 and a high of $146.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $112.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33%.

Currently trading at $113.54, the stock is -0.52% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -0.85% off its SMA200. GPN registered -16.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.57%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.35%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $30.29B and $8.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 261.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.58. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.05% and -22.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.53M, and float is at 260.24M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $98.62 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38940.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that BRUNO JOHN G (Director) sold a total of 4,807 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $97.47 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11699.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, WOODS M TROY (Director) acquired 5,247 shares at an average price of $95.26 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 287,688 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -29.76% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -32.64% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 20.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.