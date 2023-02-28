GMED Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Now

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -20.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.60 and a high of $81.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $58.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.58% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.54% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.84, the stock is -13.09% and -17.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -9.11% off its SMA200. GMED registered -13.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.28%.

The stock witnessed a -21.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.29%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $5.98B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.60 and Fwd P/E is 22.98. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.86% and -28.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.96M, and float is at 76.58M with Short Float at 6.40%.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pfeil Keith W,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Pfeil Keith W sold 29,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $77.57 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Huller Kelly (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Davidar David D (Director) disposed off 31,500 shares at an average price of $78.03 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 601,275 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -17.85% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 2.93% higher over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 1.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.