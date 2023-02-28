Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is 13.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.80 and a high of $51.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $46.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.31% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -21.15% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.25, the stock is -1.88% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.01% off its SMA200. HOG registered 17.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.13%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.04%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $7.02B and $5.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.56% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.22M, and float is at 145.26M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Root Jonathan R,the company’sSVP – HDFSI. SEC filings show that Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $50.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5474.0 shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that ZEITZ JOCHEN (President and CEO) bought a total of 25,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $38.94 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Masood Rafeh (Director) acquired 1,335 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $50062.0. The insider now directly holds 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).