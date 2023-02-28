Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.41 and a high of $35.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.44% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -5.78% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.33, the stock is -8.30% and -7.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -6.45% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -21.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.24%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $13.57B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.82 and Fwd P/E is 48.86. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.64% and -31.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 324.50% this year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 537.92M, and float is at 535.96M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $25.45 per share for a total of $30539.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22627.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $25.11 per share for $25115.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23827.0 shares of the PEAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) disposed off 1,860 shares at an average price of $24.77 for $46063.0. The insider now directly holds 24,827 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -20.29% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -5.13% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -44.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.