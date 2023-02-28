Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 5.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.33 and a high of $58.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $52.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.69% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -162.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.57, the stock is -2.14% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 3.20% off its SMA200. IRM registered 15.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.96.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.57%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 27600 employees, a market worth around $15.42B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.60 and Fwd P/E is 27.35. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.32% and -10.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.10% this year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.23M, and float is at 288.19M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSON DEBORAH,the company’sEVP, General Counsel, Sec. SEC filings show that MARSON DEBORAH sold 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $51.77 per share for a total of $58241.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59419.0 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $51.76 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Meaney William L (President and CEO) disposed off 10,507 shares at an average price of $50.58 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -14.25% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 6.99% higher over the same period. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is -21.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.