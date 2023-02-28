Is Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) a good stock to buy now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is -4.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.10 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $91.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $90.85, the stock is -2.20% and -4.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -3.36% off its SMA200. ED registered 9.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.66%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.02%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 14319 employees, a market worth around $32.37B and $15.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -11.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.80M, and float is at 354.43M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cawley Timothy,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $94.90 per share for a total of $7592.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19237.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Cawley Timothy (Chairman, President, CEO) bought a total of 24 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $95.31 per share for $2316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19261.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, HOGLUND ROBERT N (SVP & CFO) acquired 24 shares at an average price of $95.31 for $2315.0. The insider now directly holds 44,074 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -1.27% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 0.31% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 15.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.