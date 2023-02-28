Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) on Track to Reach $4.00 in a Year

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) is 58.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 13.67% and 25.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 18.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.86% off its SMA200. MLSS registered -39.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.10%.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.23%, and is 16.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.69% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $53.83M and $9.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.41% and -55.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.97M, and float is at 54.57M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOLDMAN NEAL I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN NEAL I bought 55,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $27663.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Milestone Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Bernhard Leslie (Director) sold a total of 79,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $0.50 per share for $39634.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79268.0 shares of the MLSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, GOLDMAN NEAL I (Director) acquired 45,095 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $27959.0. The insider now directly holds 1,377,677 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS).

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -40.17% down over the past 12 months and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) that is 2.16% higher over the same period. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -38.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.