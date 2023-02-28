NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Is Up 156.20% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is 156.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 45.34% and 88.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 11.51% at the moment leaves the stock 100.15% off its SMA200. NGL registered 48.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a 85.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 144.09%, and is 12.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.28% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $367.54M and $9.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.00% and 3.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.02M, and float is at 122.20M with Short Float at 0.31%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cooper Bradley P,the company’sCFO & EVP. SEC filings show that Cooper Bradley P bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $1.07 per share for $53700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.94 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, REINERS DEREK S (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.08 for $26940.0. The insider now directly holds 101,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) that is trading 23.83% up over the past 12 months and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) that is -20.59% lower over the same period.