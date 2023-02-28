Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PHAT Stock Is Going Next

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) is -13.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.29% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.70, the stock is -7.90% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. PHAT registered -47.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.32%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.51%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.15% and -49.11% from its 52-week high.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.40% this year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.82M, and float is at 32.02M with Short Float at 7.10%.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Parikh Asit,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Parikh Asit bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $7.73 per share for a total of $38660.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22500.0 shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Curran Terrie (President and Chief Executive) sold a total of 5,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $8.20 per share for $47729.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PHAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Parikh Asit (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $35000.0. The insider now directly holds 17,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT).